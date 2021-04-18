Premier League: Greenwood On Target Again As Manchester United Beat Burnley

Listen to article

Mason Greenwood continued his fine run of form with a second-half brace which helped Manchester United to a 3-1 home win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and kept them on course for a top-four finish, Reuters can report.

The result left United second in the standings on 66 points from 32 games, eight behind leaders Manchester City and 10 ahead of third-placed Leicester City, who have a game in hand.

Burnley stayed 17th on 33 points from 32 games, six above 18th-placed Fulham who have played a game more and were held to a 1-1 draw at Arsenal after conceding a late equaliser in the lunchtime kickoff.

Greenwood was delighted and said that United were still in with an outside chance of clinching their first league title since 2013.

"I'm happy I'm playing a lot, (manager) Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) trusts me and I do my best on the pitch and try to help my team mates and it's showing on the pitch," the 19-year-old forward told BT Sport.

"I keep focused, I knew my goals would come and kept my head down and I've taken my opportunities. Anything's possible, hopefully (Manchester City) drop some points but we just have to concentrate on our games."

Solskjaer heaped praise on Greenwood.

"Very happy for him," the Norwegian told the BBC. "He’s mixing up his game. He goes inside and outside, he's maturing all the time. It's lovely to see. He’s put the work in on the training ground and reaps the rewards."