Rtd DCP Hasso Renovates Court Ahead Of 2nd Numan Tourney

Listen to article

Ahead of the annual Numan Volleyball Unity Cup, the Chairman of Adamawa State Volleyball Association, Rtd DCP Stephen Hasso has began the renovation of Numan court.

The 2nd Numan Federation Volleyball Unity Cup (men and women) is scheduled to hold from 22nd to 24th April, 2021.

Hasso said the renovation of the court became paramount in order to assist the sponsors of the Numan Unity Cup.

The former chairman of Nigeria Police Force Volleyball Association told volleyball enthusiasts to expect a rejuvenate Numan Championship.

He said, "We have started the rehabilitation of the volleyball court that will host the 2nd Numan Federation Volleyball Unity Cup as a way of encouraging sponsors of this Unity Cup.

"The Numan Cup is one of the biggest volleyball event in Adamawa, so it became paramount for the court to wear a new look".

He further said, "The best players in the state will participate in this year's edition and lovers of the game should expect explosive performances from all the teams".

Rtd DCP Hasso commended the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod for distributing balls and net to the organisers of the Numan Unity Cup.

He said the Engineer Musa Nimrod will grace the opening ceremony of the 2nd edition of Numan Federation Volleyball Unity Cup.

The Numan Federation Volleyball Unity Cup is sponsored by Volunteer for Sustainable Development Inc in collaboration with Adamawa State Sports Council and Adamawa State Volleyball Association.