Npfl/la Liga U15 Promises: Pillars, Heartland & Katsina United Cruise On Day 2

Jubril Isah opened the scoring for Pillars in the 26th minute before Imrana Musa made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute.

The third goal of the match was scored by Idris Khamus with three minutes left on the clock.

In the second match of the day, Heartland hammered Adamawa United 3-0.

Chikwere Chigaemezu started the rout in the 24th minute. He completed his brace before halftime.

Partner in crime, Ugochukwu Okpara sealed the win for Heartland in the 45th minute of the match.

In the third game of the day, defending champions Kastina United devoured Rivers United 3-0.

Umar Abubakar bagged a double on the 18th and 53rd minutes respectively.

Abubakar Yasir put the beyond Rivers United in the 55th minute.

The NPFL/La Liga U15 Promises tournament continues on Saturday with three games.

Kwara United will battle with Abia Warriors in the first game of the day at 7:30am.

Rangers International have a tricky test with Warri Wolves.

MFM FC versus Plateau United will compete for three points in the final match of the day.