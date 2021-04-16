Team Nigeria To Camp In Lagos, Porth Harcourt - Minister

Listen to article

Following the conclusion of the Edo 2020 National sports Festival on Wednesday night and the impressive performances of some athletes, the focus now shifts to the Tokyo Olympics with home-based Team Nigeria expected to camp in Lagos, and Porth Harcourt to commence earnest build-up

According to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare " With the successful completion of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, all our attention now shift to the Tokyo Olympics.

As the curtain draws to a close here, another opens to 100 days countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where athletes are expected to signify to the world that we are ready and that we mean business. The successes recorded here would propel us to achieving greater success in Tokyo.

Preparations will now begin in earnest with the athletes to be camped in Porth Harcourt and Lagos. We are also monitoring the performances of the foreign-based athletes closely."

The Minister commended the feats of Ifiaezibe Gagbe who won 15 medals in Swimming, 10-year-old Stephanie Onusiriuka who won 3 medals in gymnastics as well as Grace Nwokocha who won the 100m and 200m female events which ensured her qualification for the Olympics.