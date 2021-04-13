La Liga/npfl U15 Tournament Set To Get Underway

Listen to article

Enugu State Commissioner for Youth Andre Sports, Hon. Manfred Nzekwe has assured Nigeria Football Federation/ League Management Company delegation in the State of the readiness of the State to host a hitch-free U-15 La Liga/NPFL, football tournament in the Coal City State.

Speaking while receiving officials of Nigeria Football Federation / League Management Company, Enugu State Football Association Officials and the Local Organizing Committee members, in his office, Tuesday, Commissioner Manfred Nzekwe, commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for deeming Enugu State capable of hosting such important football tournament.

He assured that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, by accepting to host the tournament, the state government will put everything in place to guarantee the success of the tournament adding that the tournament will be the best organized tournament in Nigeria.

He further assured that every relevant stakeholder will be brought on board to ensure a successful tournament.

In his speech, the leader of the delegation and General Coordinator Youth League, of the Nigeria Football Federation/ League Management Company, Dr. Sunny Obaseki, informed the Commissioner that U-15 La Liga/NPFL tournament will commence from Monday, 12th April, as arrival date, while kick- off will commence on Thursday, 15th April, with the final coming up on May 2, 2021.

He requested for accommodation of visiting teams and vehicles for the visiting Local Organizing Committee members, adding that the team will work in synergy with other stakeholders to ensure the success of the tournament.

In his statement, the Chairman Enugu State Football Association Barrister Tony Ugwu, assured that all the necessary logistics required for the Championship will be provided by the state Football Association and the organizing committee.

The 20 teams participating in the top flight of Nigeria league, NPFL are expected to send their U-15 teams to the mid-season tourney while Katsina United U-15 team is the defending champion of the tournament.