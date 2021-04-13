Edo 2020 The Spirit Of Sportsmanship Must Always Prevail - Dare

Listen to article

As the excitement of the National Sports festival Edo 2020 gets to a crescendo, Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare has reiterated the need for higher standards and the importance of winning in the spirit of sportsmanship.

In his words, "We have seen a lot of talents on display in the last 10 days in various events, including Wrestling which is one of our best medal hope at the Olympics. I have seen a lot of athletes with great future in wrestling and I am excited with what I have seen in all the centres I have visited since I arrived at Benin"

The Minister charged the Athletes to remain disciplined and focused.

"I have seen some athletes win, I have seen others lose, but the spirit of sportsmanship remains. The future is very bright for our young athletes, hence they should remain focused"

The Minister has made a daily routine of moving from venues to venues to encourage the athletes.