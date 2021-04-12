Gov. Abiodun Named Special Guest At Nwfl Super Six

Listen to article

The Executive Governor of Ogun state, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, will be the special guest of honour at the upcoming 2020/21 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super Six billed to hold from April 19 to 25, 2021 at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

The elite football showpiece will confirm the league champions and confer ticket on the team to represent the country at the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League later in the year.

However, the champions will first play in the regional WAFU B play-off, while the eventual winner of the zonal play-off will go ahead to be the zone’s flag-bearers at the final tournament.

Well, there is one additional slot given to the zone that produced the last edition of AFCON for women. Nigeria won it and should be given the slot though the modality for deciding who takes this slot is not known yet.

Hopefully, if we emerge as zonal champions and are given the AFCON slot as champions we may get two slots at the final tournament.

The gladiators at the prime football fiesta are Bayelsa Queens, Delta Queens, Rivers Angels, Edo Queens, FC Robo Queens and Sunshine Queens.

Incidentally, the top six clubs produced the topmost lethal strikers at the completion of the regular league in the persons of Gift Monday (FC Robo Queens), Charity Reuben (Bayelsa Queens), Elizabeth Zirike (Edo Queens), Dominance Odubanjo (Delta Queens), Maryann Ezenagu (Rivers Angels) and Seun Fakunle (Sunshine Queens).

Expectedly, there will be no dull moment for the football stakeholders who will come to the stands on matchdays to savour the football artistry as the teams go all out to undo each other for the coveted prize.

The neutral setting is quite tempting for the competitors to once again assert and confirm their supremacy over other challengers in the round leather game. After 13 weeks of the action-packed league competition, Bayelsa Queens showed class by leading the 14-team top-flight with 31 points two ahead of closest challengers and neighbours, Delta Queens. Rivers Angels closed up on the third spot on 28 points, and Edo Queens and FC Robo Queens came strongly on 23 and 22 points respectively. Sunshine Queens have to endure a harrowing wait for the last matchday clash against former champions, Nasarawa Amazons to confirm her claim to the last Super Six ticket.

The turf at Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode could just be the right setting to prove once and for all especially now that the stake is quite high who among the six combatants is the best in the land.

Ijebu-Ode is almost becoming the choicest host city of late as the serene city is one of the chosen venues for the NWFL Nationwide league competition expected to kick off on Monday, April 19th.

His Excellency is expected to lead other state dignitaries within and outside the government circle to grace and drum supports for the football feast as well as the women’s game generally.

His expected presence at the occasion will inspire the young girls in the state and the nation as a whole to make better and informed career choices.

And it will strengthen the league body in their quest and resolve to build a virile league that will empower and promote the general well being of the girl-child.

Already the state has assured the league body of adequate support to ensure the NWFL Premiership Super Six sides become a reference point in the history of women football in the land.

The Aisha Falode-led NWFL board has promised that only the best will be good enough to hoist the nation’s flag at the continent by providing a level playing ground to the teams to showcase their individual football artistry.

The league body is expected to complement the state dignitaries with the physical presence of football stakeholders at the football showpiece.