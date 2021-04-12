Cafcc: Es Serif Spank Enyimba In Algeria

Listen to article

A total of 20 goals were scored in seven matches across Sunday’s 2020-21 Caf Confederation Cup action, according to African Football.

Raja Casablanca became the first team to book their spot in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Pyramids FC in Cairo. The Morroccan club boast an unblemished record of four wins from four Group D matches following back-to-back victories over last season’s runners-up.

Orlando Pirates are two points clear atop Group A after four rounds of fixtures after beating Al Ahli Benghazi 3-0 while ES Setif dispatched Enyimba by the same scoreline to rekindle their last eight hopes.

In Group B, Cotonsport cemented their place at the top with a 5-1 thumping of NAPSA Stars while defending champions RS Berkane could only conjure a 0-0 draw versus JS Kabylie for the second game week in succession.

CS Sfaxien came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Tunisian rivals Etoile du Sahel in Group C while the match between Salitas and ASC Jaraaf, which will take place in Porto-Novo, was pushed to Monday due to the presidential election in Benin.

In Group D’s other match, Nkana FC edged past Namungo 1-0 in Ndola as the Tanzanian club became the first team to be eliminated from quarter-final contention.

Full list of Sunday’s results:

Cotonsport 5-1 NAPSA Stars

Nkana FC 1-0 Namungo

Orlando Pirates 3-0 Al Ahli Benghazi

CS Sfaxien 2-2 Etoile du Sahel

ES Setif 3-0 Enyimba

JS Kabylie 0-0 RS Berkane

Pyramids FC 0-3 Raja Casablanca