Premier League: Lingard On Target Again As West Ham Beat Leicester City

Jesse Lingard's hot streak continued with two goals as West Ham United climbed back into fourth spot in the Premier League with a 3-2 victory over third-placed Leicester City on Sunday.

Lingard, who has been in scintillating form since arriving on loan from Manchester United in mid-season, took his tally for the Hammers to eight goals with two strikes before halftime.

When Jarrod Bowen made it 3-0 shortly after the interval and Issa Diop's effort was ruled out for offside, the home side were rampant at the London Stadium.

But what happened after that suggests West Ham fans will need to strap themselves in for the remaining seven games of the season as once again they turned a position of comfort into a one requiring extra sets of fingernails.

Leicester, weakened by the absence of Ayoze Perez, James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury who were omitted for a breach of Covid-19 protocols, finally began to show the intensity required and got a lifeline when Kelechi Iheanacho fired home with 20 minutes left.

NERVOUS FINISH

West Ham, who squandered a 3-0 lead to draw with Arsenal last month and almost did the same against Wolves in midweek, looked nervy and Iheanacho ramped up the tension with a second goal in stoppage time.( Reuters)