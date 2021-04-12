Premier League: Greenwood Shines As Manchester United Beat Totenham

Listen to article

Manchester United avenged being hit for six by Tottenham earlier in the season by dealing a body blow to Spurs' hopes of a top-four Premier League finish with a 3-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

United came from behind to win for the ninth time in the league this season as second-half goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood cancelled out Son Heung-min's opener.

Victory kept alive United's slim title hopes by cutting the gap on local rivals Manchester City to 11 points with a game in hand for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men to come.

Even if they do not manage to reel in City in their final seven games of the campaign, United opened up a nine-point cushion over fifth-placed Chelsea in the battle for a place in next season's Champions League.

Tottenham's hopes of a return to Europe's premier club competition are dwindling fast as they are now six points adrift of West Ham in fourth and could slip to eighth if Everton win at Brighton on Monday.

"Same coach, different players," was Jose Mourinho's explanation when quizzed last weekend why his side perpetually blow leads compared to the ruthless teams he has managed in the past.

Tottenham have now lost 18 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season.

The last time they came from behind to win in the league was when they thrashed United 6-1 at Old Trafford in October.

By contrast, United have picked up 28 points after falling behind, although they only did so this time after controversially having a goal ruled out. (AFP)