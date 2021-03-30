Naija Ratels FC Unveil New Home And Away Kits Ahead Of NWFL Championship Season.

Listen to article

Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Championship side, Naija Ratels FC have unveiled their new home and away kits ahead of the upcoming NWFL Championship Season.

The shirt which is once again manufactured for the second time by leading sportswear Company 'Haggai' sees the 'Ratels' traditional yellow and green colour revamped and refreshed.

The 2021 season will be the second consecutive season the team will take to the field in their yellow and green classic colour. In an age where all manner of flashes and piping are added to kits, it's refreshing to see 'Haggai' take a straight approach to the home kit with the green colour shed to the arm and neck, while the away kits looks unique, with the green colour dominating.

The Abuja based side lastest away kits features a stylish V-neck, been inspired by a yellow mosaic pattern, placed on the sides of the green jersey with the look completed by green shorts and black blue socks.

The tracksuits and players outing wear also comes with a new form of touch. The tracksuits collaboration is a colourful range of lemon and black, while the team's outwear was blended with various colours to make it awesome.

Naija Ratels sister's club 'Honey Badgers' also revealed their home and away kits, manufactured by 'Haggai' as they prepare for the NWFL Nationwide season, which kick start on the 11th of April in Abuja. The Makurdi based side collection balances a classic home identity with an adventurous eye-catching away kit.

Their new home kit design stays loyal to tradition, taking inspiration from one of the major colours of Benue State, 'Black and White's. While the away kit remain simple and unique with it's light green colour.

"We wanted to give Naija Ratels a design that only them can wear and not any other team around the globe," Haggai Sporstwear C.E.O, Paul Maduakor.

"There is a great feeling surrounding the team and it has the potential of becoming one of the biggest clubs in the world. We have a good relationship with the team and it is absolutely normal to capture all that vibrancy and try some new things." He Concluded.

Meanwhile, the President of the club, Barrister Paul Edeh said Naija Ratels and their sister's club Honey Badgers have enjoyed a great relationship with Haggai Sporstwear since the club came to existence, describing the Sportswear outfit as one of the best in Africa.

"We chose Haggai to kit us for some obvious reasons. First, it is a Nigerian Brand which has remained true to its commitment to sports development by providing its unique brand to the General public. When I shared my vision with the Chairman of Haggai Sports, he understood exactly the kind of brand I wanted to build and he went all out to give us beyond what we expected. Again, Haggai brand has continued to support us since we started, hence it wasn't difficult for us to sign the clothing deal with the Company."

"One of the reasons we chose green as our colour in Naija Ratels is because it represents our vision of building a club that is everywhere. Green is everywhere. It’s the most common colour in the natural world, and it’s second only to blue as the most common favorite colour. It’s the colour we associate with money, the environment, and it’s the colour of revitalization and rebirth. More importantly, it is our National Colour in Nigeria.

"Meanwhile, the Yellow Colour symbolises the sun which brings light to the world, signifying happiness, youthfulness, hope and fearlessness in line with our vision to make these young ladies the light of the world and unlock their hidden potentials. As we climb the ladder of time, Naija Ratels will surely be the shinning light in women football world over."

Alongside the central design details, the 2021 shirts by 'Haggai' Sportswear has a truly unique feature, which includes the latest performance technologies which allow players to be more comfortable on the field of play. The new 'Naija Ratels' and 'Honey Badgers' jerseys are also made up of fabrics and special stichings which provides greater movement and comfort without sacrificing flexibility and resilience.