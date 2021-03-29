Kane Leads England To Albania Victory

Listen to article

Gareth Southgate admitted England have room for improvement after Harry Kane ended his six-game goal drought to inspire a 2-0 win against Albania in Sunday's World Cup qualifier.

Southgate's side struggled to break down the well-organised underdogs until the Tottenham striker netted late in the first half in Tirana.

It was the England captain's first international goal since he scored against Kosovo 500 days ago in November 2019.

Back in the starting line-up after being rested for Thursday's 5-0 demolition of San Marino, Kane now has 33 goals in 52 England appearances.

Kane also set up Mason Mount's second half goal as England made it two successive Group I victories on the road to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Robert Lewandowski's Poland visit Wembley on Wednesday for England's first serious test of the qualifying campaign.

After finishing as the 2018 World Cup top scorer in England's run to the semifinals, Kane hopes to lead his country to glory at the delayed Euro 2020 later this year.

But after this scrappy display against a team 62 places below them in the Fifa world rankings, Southgate conceded there is work to do if England are to win a first major prize since the 1966 World Cup.

"I didn't like the way we managed the game in the last 15 minutes, charging forward when we didn't need to. I'm pleased with the win but there are areas we can tighten up on," Southgate said.

"We have to keep pushing this group. There's a lot of talk about us and what we potentially might be, but if we want to deliver we've got to have really high standards.

"I think we can get better. They should enjoy the win but I think we can improve."

Kane insisted he was never troubled by his sudden lack of England goals, saying: "I have always said as a striker, sometimes you go through spells where everything you touch goes in and sometimes it just doesn't go your way.