Minister Charges Eagles To Go For Victory Against  Squirrels

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare has charged the Super Eagles to go for outright win against the Squirrels of Benin Republic when they square up in the Nations Cup qualifier.

According to him" Nigerians are solidly behind you as you take on the Squirrels of Benin Republic in a nations cup Qualifiers.

"The match is important, hence you must put in your best to ensure victory. You started the series well, so you have a duty to finish well and pick a ticket for the Nations Cup". "No match comes easy,there are no minnows, so don't underate your opponents because football is unpredictable".

"I urge you to be inspired by the Nigerian spirit of excellence by soaring like the great Eagles you are" the statement concluded.

The match is slated for 5pm on Saturday evening.