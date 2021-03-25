Pinnick, Odegbami To speak at Football Business  Forum

Listen to article

Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare, NFF President Mr. Pinnick Amaju, and Former Green Eagles player Segun Odegbami and others will be charting a new course for Nigerian football business at the Football Stakeholders Forum.

The event slated for the 26th of March, 2021 will be at the Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Oloyo Village, Akanran, Ibadan, Oyo state.

According to a statement by the Director of Grassroots sports Development Dr. Ademola Are, the event which will be attended by football stakeholders is to deliberate on how to leverage on the untapped business opportunities in Nigerian Football.

While the Minister would declare the event opened with a Keynote adress, Amaju will speak on : The business opportunities in Football and administrative Management.

Segun Odegbami will be speaking on: Managing Football Administration in the 21st Century, Creating an Efficient Structure.

Former Director General of the National sports Commission Dr. Patrick Ekeji will lend his wealth of experience by speaking on: Creating a Development Pathway for Nigerian Youth through Sports.

Other speakers include Ms. Aisha Falode who will focus on: Role of Sports in empowering the Girl Child, Brand Expert Femi Adeagbo is to speak on: Creating Football Brands and Managing the Success, while the Vice Chairman of Osun United Football Club Vincent Akinbami will be speaking on : Running an Efficient Football League in Nigeria.

The event is expected to attract other major stakeholders.