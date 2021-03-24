Rohr Happy With Teslim Balogun Turf

Listen to article

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed his delight at the condition of the Teslim Balogun Turf.

The Eagles are back in Lagos after 20 years absence they will be playing Lesotho on March 30 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The team had a feel of the turf for the first time on Tuesday and Gernot Rohr is happy with the turf.

"The pitch is very good for football,” Rohr told reporters after training on Tuesday.

“The boys like it and the surface is wonderful and green. I said it before when I came here, they have worked on the grass and it is very good.”

The team is expected to travel to Benin on Friday morning for the clash against the Suirrels of Benin on Saturday.