Kogi SSG Inspects Confluence Stadium Facilities

Listen to article

As part of preparations geared towards the hosting of Novelty Match between the State Executive Council and Ex Super Eagles players scheduled to hold Tuesday 30th March, 2021 at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium.

The Secretary to the Government of Kogi State (SSG), Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade, Ph.D who doubles as the Chairman Committee on Novelty Match, paid on the spot assessment on the facilities at the stadium.

The SSG assured that the football pitch will be put in good shape before the match takes place.

According to her, the novelty match which is at the behest of the Ex Super Eagles players is to show solidarity towards Governor Yahaya Bello`s Presidential ambition.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Idris Musa who is also the Chairman Sub-Committee on Stadium Renovation said that some of the obsolete facilities will be upgraded as soon as possible.

The Chairman of the Committee was accompanied on the inspection by other members.