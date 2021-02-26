Europa League: Arsenal Beat Benfica To Advance

Listen to article

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck a late winner as Arsenal dug deep to beat Benfica 3-2 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate to reach the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday.

When a dreadful mistake by Dani Ceballos just past the hour mark allowed Rafa Silva to put Benfica 2-1 ahead in Athens it meant Arsenal required two goals to avoid a disappointing exit.

But Kieran Tierney's goal gave Arsenal hope and Aubameyang, who had put the English side ahead in the first half, was in the right place to head home in the 86th minute.

There was still a nervous moment in stoppage time as Benfica hit the woodwork but Arsenal hung on to complete a notable win in Athens. (AFP)