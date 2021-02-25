Why Salah Should Leave Liverpool To Join Barcelona - Okocha

Listen to article

Former Super Eagles Captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha has advised Egyptian winger, Mohammed Salah to join Barcelona.

Salah has been impressive since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017.

The Reds have struggled with injuries and poor form this season losing their last four Premier League games.

“If there is a chance to join Barcelona, ​​I advise Salah to go there. His energy has run out with Liverpool,” Okocha told ONTime Sports, as per Kingfut.

“The situation is now regressing in Liverpool, and Salah must leave the Premier League. If there is any chance to join Barcelona, ​​I advise him to go there.”

Salah has scored 24 goals and recorded four assists in all competitions for Liverpool this season.

He will hope to continue his recent form when Liverpool take on Sheffield United on Sunday.