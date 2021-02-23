Super Eagles Not Ready To Win World Cup - Rohr

Listen to article

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed that the team is not yet ready to win the FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria's best outing at the competition is the second round and they have qualified six times.

Their last outing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was a disappointment as they crashed out in the first round.

“We are not ready to win the World Cup, for several reasons,” Rohr told NewsCentral.

“France is the champions at the moment, where they are playing? They are playing in PSG, Bayern Munich. Four of them are world champions at their clubs also.

“So when you have so many of your players from your countries playing in the best clubs, so the probability that you also have one of the best teams in the world is very big.

“So what we have in Nigeria for example, we have our players in Fulham, in West Bromwich. It’s not Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester United or Barcelona. But the other ones have their players there. So it would be a miracle if we actually win the World Cup.”

Rohr guided the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where the team finished third.