Serie A: Ronaldo Leads Juventus Past Crotone

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two headers as Juventus beat bottom side Crotone 3-0 to go within eight points of leaders Inter Milan.

Ronaldo turned home an Alex Sandro cross before powering a header in from Aaron Ramsey's ball, his 70th Serie A goal in just over two and a half years.

Crotone are the 78th team in Europe's top five leagues to concede a league goal to Ronaldo.

Weston McKennie scored Juve's third from close range.

Ronaldo is now Serie A's top scorer this season, with 18 - overtaking Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku. (BBC)