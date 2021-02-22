NPFL: MFM Name Olalekan Gabriel As Interim Coach

Listen to article

The management of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Football Club has confirmed the appointment of Olalekan Gabriel as the interim head coach of the modest Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) team.

Having struggled to grind out a remarkable result in their last seven NPFL games before the 2-0 victory over Adamawa United on Sunday, the club management decided to confirm the ex-Shooting Stars, Sharks FC, Union Bank, Gombe United player as the team’s new manager on interim basis.

Before his appointment as the caretaker of the Olukoya Boys, coach Olalekan who has been with MFM FC for over a decade after he retired from active football, served as assistant coach under Fidelis Ilechukwu and Tony Bolus.

