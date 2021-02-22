EPL: Manchester City Beat Arsenal To Extend Run

Listen to article

Manchester City moved a step closer to the Premier League title as Raheem Sterling's early goal gave the runaway leaders a 1-0 win against Arsenal on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side made it 18 successive victories in all competitions thanks to Sterling's second-minute header at the Emirates Stadium.

With 13 games left, City are 10 points clear of second-placed Leicester, who had closed the gap to seven with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa earlier on Sunday.

City have equalled the club record of 11 successive away victories in all competitions, set from May to November 2017.

They are the first top-flight team to win their opening 11 league matches in a calendar year.

Storming towards a third title in four seasons, City have won 13 consecutive league matches and are unbeaten in 25 games in all competitions since a defeat at Tottenham in November.

Incredibly, that was the last time they trailed in any league fixture.

Guardiola's men weren't even at their best on their return to north London, but they still had enough in the locker to hand Mikel Arteta's Arsenal a third defeat in their last four league games.

"It was hard like we expected it would be. We suffered a lot. It's difficult to play against Arsenal and Mikel. That's why I give the players incredible credit for this victory," Guardiola said.

"People look at our run of wins and think it's so easy. I didn't expect it. I'm more than grateful for these players for what they're doing, but winning these games 1-0 is what we need to do.

"The last 10-15 minutes was brilliant. We know what we want to do. We want to make a big step."

Borussia Monchengladbach have the next chance to stop City's incredible winning streak in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday. (Reuters)