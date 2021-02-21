NNL: Shooting Stars, Insurance Earn Vital Wins
Two away wins were recorded in some of the matches of week two in the Nigeria National League,202-2021 season.
Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) FC of Ibadan and Ibom Youth FC of Uyo,both won their ties one zero each.
In a Southern conference group B2 clash Ibom Youth edged Godosky of Anambra one nil.
Striker Daniel Ekpo scored on the 17minute in the match played at Neros Stadium,Nanka ,Anambra.
Ibom Youth drew their first game in Ikot Ekpene with neighbours FC One Rocket ,one all
In group B1 3SC pipped Giant Brillars FC 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium,Enugu.
It took the 18minute effort of Opeoluwa Olufemi to ensure the Stars won their second game to maintain leadership of the group.
Other Result of Match Day Two Today in the
Nigeria National League,2020-2021 Season.
Match Day Two.
Date:Saturday 20-02-2021.
Northern Conference
A1.
Aklosendi Int’l FC,Lafia bye.
Gombe Utd 1-0 Sokoto Utd,venue Pantami Int’l Stadium.
Green Berets Fc 1-0 Rarara FC,venue -Kabama Stadium,Zaria.
Mighty Jets of Jos 2- 0 Oyah Sports Int’l FC ,venue Jos Township Stadium.
FC Taraba 1- 0 NAF FC, Abuja,venue – Jalingo
Sunday 21-02-2021
El-Kanemi Warriors v EFCC FC,Abuja ,venue El-Kanem Stadium,Maiduguri
A2.
Yesterday -Friday 19-02-2021
Zamfara Utd 2-0 Kebbi Utd.
Saturday 20-02-2021.
G&H Shekarau FC 1-1 Yobe Desert Stars,venue -Kano Pillars Stadium.
Kogi Utd FC 0 – 0 Malumfashi FC ,venues confluence Stadium
ABS FC,Ilorin 2-0 DMD FC ,Maiduguri,venue – Ilorin Township Stadium.
Niger Tornadoes 2-0 Road Safety FC,Abuja,venue – Bako Kontagora Stadium,Minna
Southern Conference
B1.
Date :Saturday 20-02-2021
Osun Utd 1-1 Nnewi Utd,venue Osogbo Township Stadium
Vandrezzer FC,Lagos 1- 0 Nilayo FC ,venue – Agege Township Stadium.
Rovers FC,Calabar 3- 0 Dynamite Force FC,Edo,venue- UJ Esuene Stadium,Calabar.
Giant Brillars FC,Enugu 0 -1 3SC of Ibadan,venue Nnamsi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.
Go-Round FC,Omoku 2-1 Stores of Lagos,venue- Krisdera Stadium.
Sunday 21-02-2021
Ekiti United v Delta Force ,venue -Oluyemi. Kayode Stadium,Ado-Ekiti.
B2.
Standing bye is FC ONE Rocket of Uyo.
Saturday 20-02-2021
Abia Comets v Apex Krane of Agbor ,venue- Umuahia Township Stadium.
Holy Arrows FC,Ole v J’Atete ,venue- Ole Township Stadium.
Gateway Utd 1-0 Crown FC,venue -MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.
Bendel Insurance FC 2-1 Joy Cometh FC of Lagos,venue – Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.
Godosky FC,0- 1 Ibom Youth FC,venue- Neros Stadium, Nanka ,Anambra.
Stars ,venue – Samson Siasia Stadium,Yenagoa