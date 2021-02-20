Premier League: Chelsea Held By Southampton

Listen to article

Chelsea played out a frustrating 1-1 draw with Southampton at St. Mary Stadium to dent their Champions League hopes.

The Blues started poorly in the encounter with dominant play and no penetration.

Thomas Tuchel has a eye on the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid and rested Calum Hudson Odoi and Jorginho.

Southampton took advantage of a lack of concentration from the Chelsea defenders to take the lead.

Nathan Redmond released Minamino, who scored a wonderful goal after selling a dummy to Cesar Azpilicueta and Edouard Mendy to give the hosts a first half lead.

Tuchel took off Tammy Abraham for Calum Hudson Odoi for the restart.

Mason Mount was fouled by Danny Ings in the box as the referee pointed to the spot, Mount made no mistake from the spot to restore parity for Chelsea.

Tuchel took off Calum Hudson Odoi after bringing him on at the start of the second half, he was replaced by Hakim Ziyech, while Kovacic went off for Jorginho.

Southampton held on to earn a vital point after losing their last five games.