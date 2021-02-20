Don't Expect Too Much From Super Falcons - Ordega

Listen to article

Francisca Ordega has urged Nigerians not to expect too much from the Super Falcons at the 2021 Turkish Women's Cup.

The team started their campaign with a 1-0 win over CSKA Moscow and they will be expected to impress under new coach Randy Wauldrum.

They struggled in the second half of the encounter against CSKA Moscow, Ordega has implored the fans to keep supporting the team.

"I will appeal to Nigerians to keep supporting us. We desire more positivity and no negativity from them," Ordega told Goal.

"This is a new team and a new coach. They should not expect too much from us, but we will not disappoint."

$We will continue to do our best. Putting on the green and white is everyone's dream. Whenever we put it on, we should always strive to give our all".

The Former Atletico Madrid striker has called on Nigerians to support the team even when they lose or win.

"Even if we lose which will never be our intention, although I don't pray we lose anyway. They should rather support us than criticise us. It will go a long way to help us get better."

Ordega played a major in the first match when she assisted Chinwendu Ihezuo for the winner.