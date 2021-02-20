Tuchel Takes Responsibility For Ziyech Struggles

Listen to article

Chelsea Coach Thomas Tuchel has taken responsibility for Thomas Ziyech inability to get game time at the club.

The former Ajax star has only started two games under the new coach and it has been reported that he is unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech joined Chelsea in the summer from Ajax following his impressive performances for the Dutch side.

“It is my fault actually, not his, it is my hard decisions at the moment as well for Mason [Mount], Callum [Hudson-Odoi] and for Christian [Pulisic] sometimes in the half positions where we seem the strongest,” Tuchel said in a press conference.

“It is the same for Hakim at the moment and for some other players, there were hard decisions to make. It is never easy but it is a good thing, we have the quality to make our decisions.

“There are decisions for other players that means Hakim suffers, I can absolutely understand and agree with that so it is my responsibility and fault in this case that he cannot show more of his potential.

Chelsea are unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel since he took over from Frank Lampard in January