Juventus Legend Buffon Fined For Blasphemy

Juventus Legendary Goalkeeper, Gianlugi Buffon has been fined for €5 000 by the Italian Football Federation for Blasphemy.

The 43-year-old Italian World Cup-winner, who escaped a ban for the offence, was overheard using a "blasphemous expression" towards teammate Manolo Portanova during Juve's 4-0 league win over Parma on 19 December.

Buffon, who holds the record for Serie A matches played with 653 to date, was not caught on camera but there was an audio recording of the incident.

Since 2010, the Italian FA have taken disciplinary action against several players and coaches heard disrespecting God or the sacred.

But the penalties have increased this season with empty stadiums allowing the microphones and cameras to capture heated exchanges between players and coaches.