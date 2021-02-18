EPL: Manchester City Beat Everton To Extend Lead

Listen to article

Manchester City's relentless pursuit of a third Premier League title in four seasons continued after victory at Everton opened up a 10-point with a 3-1 win at Everton lead at the top of the table.

Phil Foden fired Pep Guardiola's leaders ahead with a right-foot shot which hit Everton substitute Seamus Coleman on its way past Jordan Pickford.

Hard-working Everton were back on level terms five minutes later, Lucas Digne's powerful attempt coming back off the post and hitting Richarlison before flying over the line.

However, a wonderful curling finish from 18 yards by Riyad Mahrez restored City's lead before Bernardo Silva beat Pickford from a similar distance in the closing stages.

With 14 games remaining, City's lead is into double figures after a 12th successive league win.

By beating Everton they also become the first team in English top-flight history to win their opening 10 matches in a calendar year. (BBC)