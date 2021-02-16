Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Drop Points Against Arminia Bielefeld

Listen to article

Bayern Munich's five-match winning run in the Bundesliga came to an end after the leaders were held to a 3-3 by struggling Arminia Bielefeld.

In their first game since winning the Fifa Club World Cup, Bayern trailed 2-0 at half-time after goals by Michel Vlap and Amos Pieper.

Robert Lewandowski reduced the deficit before Christian Gebauer made it 3-1.

In a thriller, Corentin Tolisso and Alphonso Davies rescued a point for Champions League holders Bayern.

They are five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig with 13 matches remaining.

Arminia Bielefeld are 16th in the table with 18 points from 20 games. (BBC)