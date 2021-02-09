Laliga: Suarez On Target For Atletico Madrid Against Celta Vigo

Listen to article

Luis Suarez scored twice but it was not enough to earn victory for La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid as they were held to a draw by Celta Vigo.

Santi Mina headed the visitors into the lead before Suarez tucked in an equaliser just before the break.

The Uruguay forward then put Atletico ahead in the second half when he drove home Renan Lodi's cross.

That looked set to give Atletico a 17th league win of the season but Facundo Ferreyra equalised in the 89th minute.

The draw means Atletico, who have lost only one league game this season, are eight points clear of second-placed Barcelona with a game in hand over Ronald Koeman's side.

Suarez, who left Barcelona for Atletico last summer, is the top scorer in La Liga with 16 goals. (BBC)