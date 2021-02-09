February 9, 2021 | Football News
Lewandowski Scores Brace As Bayern Book Club World Cup Final Place
Bayern Munich advanced to the Club World Cup final after two Robert Lewandowski goals were enough to seal a 2-0 victory over African champions Al Ahly in Monday’s semi-final.
The European champions face Tigres in the final on Thursday after the Mexican club saw off Brazilian giants Palmeiras in Sunday’s other semi-final.
Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead with just 17 minutes gone at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, a host venue for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The Poland star then headed home a Leroy Sane cross four minutes before the whistle to book Bayern’s place in the final. (AFP