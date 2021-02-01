Ejaria Ready To Play For Nigeria - Pinnick

Listen to article

Ovie Ejaria has been cleared by FIFA to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria according to NFF President, Amaju Pinnick.

It was widely circulated last week that some players of Nigerian descent had been given the all-clear to represent Nigeria among which are Ademola Lookman, Nathan Tells, Sheyi Ojo, Ike Ugbo and Noni Madueke.

Pinnick has confirmed that only Reading midfielder, Ovie Ejaria has been cleared.

“Ovie Ejaria has been cleared by FIFA to play for us (Nigeria), that I can confirm to you, I’m not aware of the others,” Pinnick told The Punch.

He also warned that Nigeria will not beg any player to represent the country.

“We won’t beg anybody to play for us. If you want to play for the Super Eagles, you have to write to the federation informing them of your intention. We will look at your statistics and decide if the player has what it takes to play for our national team or not,”Pinnick added.

“If you get the nod, then you know that you are going to fight for a place in the team. If the others have applied to play for us, no problem, their letters will get to my table.”

Ejaria was born in England to Nigerian parents, he has represented England at age grade levels and was a member of the three lions U-20 team which won the U-20 World Cup in 2017.