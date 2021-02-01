Kelechi Nwakali Joins Second Division Club In Spain

Listen to article

Segunda Division club Alcorcon have confirmed the signing of Nigeria’s Kelechi Nwakali on loan from Huesca for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 22-year-old switched to a familiar league after struggling for playing time at Huesca where he played only five matches in La Liga this season.

Nwakali helped Pacheta's side gain promotion to the Spanish top-flight with five appearances as they won the 2019-20 Segunda Division title.

Following his arrival in Alcorcon, the former Arsenal youngster will be expected to inspire the Potters to rise from the bottom of the league table in the second division.

With just five wins so far this season, they have gathered 20 points from 23 matches and they are three points away from safety.

Nwakali is not alone at the Estadio Santo Domingo as he joins Ghana's Richard Boateng and Guinea's Carlos Embalo in Anquela's side.

"Kelechi Nwakali is a new Potter player until the end of the season on loan from SD Huesca," the club announced. (Goal)