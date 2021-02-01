Premier League: Brighton Stun Tottenham

Listen to article

Brighton punished a lacklustre Tottenham to grab their first home league win since June and go seven points clear of the drop.

Leandro Trossard grabbed the game's only goal, side-footing in Pascal Gross' cutback after 17 minutes.

And the hosts always looked likelier to score the match's second, with substitute Aaron Connolly having his late effort cleared off the line by Spurs' Toby Alderweireld.

Jose Mourinho's side struggled to create chances late on, with defeat meaning they stay sixth, six points off the top four.

Brighton's victory finally ended their seven-month winless run at the Amex Stadium.

Coming into this fixture, Graham Potter's team were the only side left in England's top four divisions without a win at home this season.

But the Seagulls were the better side throughout, with Gross striking the woodwork in the third minute.

Trossard's second goal of the season deservedly put them ahead, before Gareth Bale headed a Lewis Dunk effort off the line on the stroke of half-time.

And it was much of the same in the second period with the hosts continuing to impress.

Ben White saw his shot well-saved by Hugo Lloris after it deflected off Alderweirweld in the 55th minute.

The Spurs defender was also on hand to clear Connolly's effort off the line in stoppage time when the Republic of Ireland international looked destined to score.

A winless December may have had Brighton boss Potter looking over his shoulder.

But three wins in their past four games in all competitions - including three clean sheets - suggests the Seagulls are starting to find the form they need to pull away from the bottom three. (BBC)