Nigeria U-20 Player Charles Etim joins FC One Rocket on Free Loan

Nigeria U-20 National team player Charles Etim has joined FC One Rocket on Free Loan from his club Blessed Stars Football Academy. The Blessed Stars defender joined FC One Rocket on Free Loan on Friday after agreements were reached with both clubs.

Etim, who has played both in the U-17 National team and U-20 National team respectively is considered to be the exact replica of Wilfred Ndidi who's currently in Leicester City.

Etim said: "It’s always good to have an opportunity to play in the first team and that's my aim, to always play in the first team. But for now, it's about FC One Rocket and helping the team".

Speaking to Sports247, he added: "I’ve always had to prove myself, so it’s normal. I have had to play under two different coaches in FC One Rocket before I was asked to join them, and I was able to prove myself worthy of the first team."

According to the club manager of Blessed Stars Football Academy, Moses Ukpong, Defender Charles Etim is expected to be in FC One Rocket for only one season or less pending when he is to sign a document with his new team in Europe. The club's agent Mr Ojo Paul Omamomo during an interview also disclosed that they had secured a deal for the player worth over €1 million.