EPL: Arsenal Draw Manchester United At Emirates Stadium

Manchester United dropped points for the third time in four Premier League games with this goalless draw against an under-strength Arsenal side at Emirates Stadium.

United striker Edinson Cavani had two good chances late on but Arsenal fully deserved their point on a bitterly cold night in north London.

The Gunners went closest when Alexandre Lacazette's clipped free-kick hit the bar after the break while United keeper David de Gea saved well from Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe also threatened to break the deadlock.

De Gea's counterpart Bernd Leno also distinguished himself with an athletic fingertip save from Fred in the first half.

United came within inches of winning it in the closing stages when Cavani saw a close-range effort deflected wide off Leno and the Uruguay striker then hooked a superb cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka just wide when he looked certain to score.

Arsenal gave a late debut to Martin Odegaard, signed on loan from Real Madrid, but he had little impact and the stalemate leaves United three points behind Manchester City having played a game more. (BBC)