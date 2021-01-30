Premier League: Newcastle Stun Everton To End Poor Run

Listen to article

Callum Wilson scored twice as Newcastle relieved the pressure on manager Steve Bruce with a much-needed win at Everton.

Bruce has endured intense criticism from Newcastle's fan base as his team lost their past five Premier League games to slip towards the relegation zone.

But after switching to a 4-4-2 diamond formation they secured their first win in 12 games, with Wilson's 50th and 51st Premier League goals helping to beat a passive Everton.

Wilson, who had drawn a classy save from Jordan Pickford in the first half and shot wide after the break, ended a seven-game goal drought by heading in Jonjo Shelvey's corner.

Newcastle's top scorer then hit the post before scoring in stoppage time.

Bruce was understandably delighted at the final whistle as his team moved nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Everton, who tested keeper Karl Darlow in the first half, could not find a way through Newcastle's defence and missed out on a chance to draw level on points with Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti's side remain seventh, four points off the top four. (BBC)