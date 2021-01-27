Ighalo Set For Manchester United Exit

Listen to article

Odion Ighalo has confirmed his departure from Manchester United.

The 31-year-old joined Manchester United in January 2020 as a cover for Marcus Rashford, who was injured and he went on to impress in Cup competitions, scoring vital goals in the FA Cup and the Europa League.

The former Granada striker is expected to return to Shanghai Shenhua after the expiration of his loan deal at Old Trafford.

Ighalo has expressed his gratitude to Manchester United for giving him the opportunity to fulfill a childhood dream.

"It's so hard to see this dream come to an end," he said on Instagram.

"But I give God the glory for helping me fulfil this lifelong dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club, it was indeed an honor I will forever cherish and be grateful for.

"To the manager I say thank you for trusting and believing in me when many did not, to my amazing teammates I will miss you guys, it was always fun and a time I look forward to training and spending time with all of you. And I pray we win the league and FA Cup this year.

"To the best fans in the world (the Manchester United fans) we have missed you, but we hear your voices cheering us on from afar, we can't wait to have you all back on the stands.

"I'm still and would remain a Manchester United fan forever. Once a Red, always a Red.

Thank you Manchester United and God bless."

Ighalo has been linked a with a move to Laliga and MLS.