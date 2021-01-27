Premier League: Manchester City Spank West Brom To Go Top

Listen to article

West Brom took another home hammering as Manchester City climbed to the top of the Premier League table in emphatic fashion.

No team in Europe's top five divisions has conceded as many goals at home as Sam Allardyce's Albion and they were ruthlessly exposed again by a brilliant attacking display.

For the second week running City were the beneficiaries of a contentious offside call but there can be no doubt that they would have routed the hosts regardless.

Ilkay Gundogan continued his inspired run in front of goal with two excellent strikes, Joao Cancelo scored while an offside flag was raised and several players seemed to stop, and Riyad Mahrez powered in a fourth before the break.

Raheem Sterling got in on the act in the second half as City end a day on top of the table for the first time this season.

Defeat leaves 19th-placed West Brom six points adrift of safety going into a massive game against Fulham on Saturday (BBC)