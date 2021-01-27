Breaking: Tuchel Confirmed As New Chelsea Coach

Listen to article

Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new coach of Chelsea after the sacking of Frank Lampard.

The Former PSG Coach has signed an 18-month deal before taking charge of his first training session with the players.

According to a statement on the Club's website:

Tuchel has described the opportunity to manage Chelsea as 'amazing'.

‘I would like to thank Chelsea FC for their confidence in me and my staff.

‘We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea. At the same time, I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family - it feels amazing!’

Director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘It is never easy to change Head Coach in the middle of the season but we are very happy to secure one of Europe’s best coaches in Thomas Tuchel. There is still much to play for and much to achieve, this season and beyond. We welcome Thomas to the Club.’

Tuchel will be in the dugout for Chelsea's match against Wolves on Wednesday.