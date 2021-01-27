NNL To Hold Emergency Congress

Listen to article

The Nigeria National League ,NNL is to hold an EMERGENCY Congress come Saturday 30thJanuary,2021.

The decision for the Congress has become critical following the inability of the forty six(46) clubs to meet requirements for registration .

Only one club from the lot,has met the registration conditions for the 2020-2021 season,as at the time of putting this release together.

Subsequently, this development has necessitated adjustment in the kick off date for the new season earlier schedule to begin Saturday 30th January,2021.

And subject to Congress debate and ratification the management of NNL has adjusted the kick off to Wednesday 3rd February,2021.

NNL has therefore, urged the clubs yet to comply with registration formalities without further delay ON or BEFORE Monday 1st February,2021.

The none compliance by any club it warned ,means AUTOMATIC withdrawal from the League,as enshrined in the NNL rule book.

The EMERGENCY Congress is scheduled to hold at the Salt Lake Hotel, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.