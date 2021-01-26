FA Cup: Tottenham Spank Wycombe To Advance

Listen to article

Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele struck late goals as Tottenham Hotspur survived an FA Cup scare to reach the fifth round with a 4-1 victory at Wycombe Wanderers on Monday.

With 86 minutes on the clock and the score at 1-1 Spurs were struggling to put away the second-tier Championship's bottom club but the battling hosts finally caved in.

Winks curled Tottenham ahead before substitute Ndombele struck twice in a cruel end to Wycombe's challenge after manager Jose Mourinho brought on the big guns including Harry Kane.

Spurs were stunned when Fred Onyedinma gave Wycombe the lead in the 25th minute and a shock was brewing on a freezing night at Adams Park as the visitors were twice denied by the crossbar.

But Gareth Bale levelled with a clever finish just before the interval and Tottenham's second-half dominance eventually earned them an away trip to Everton.

"If it goes to extra time, it would be bad for both teams," a relieved Mourinho said.

"The attitude from the players from the first minute was excellent, then the players on the bench, they came with the intention of giving something to the team, so overall it was a good squad performance." (AFP)