Premier League Announces Drop in Covid-19 Cases

The Premier League announced a significant drop in positive coronavirus tests within its ranks when English football's top division announcing its latest weekly results on Monday.

There were just eight positive findings from 2 518 Premier League players and club staff over two rounds of testing conducted last week.

This represented a 50 per cent drop on the previous week, when 16 positive cases were recorded.

All individuals who tested positive must now self-isolate for a period of 10 days, the league said.

The latest test figures are bound to encourage Premier League chiefs, who have imposed stricter Covid-19 protocols in a bid to prevent the league from being suspended. (AFP)