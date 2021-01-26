Ten reasons why Chelsea fired Lampard
The real reasons for Frank Lampard’s eventual departure from Chelsea have been revealed.
Club owner Roman Abramovich and the Chelsea board on Monday morning announced the sackingnof the club legend who took over Chelsea in coaching capacity 18 months ago.
The board made the ruthless decision to fire Lampard, 42, after a run of five defeats in their last eight Premier League games left them five points off the top four.
The sacking came despite the win against Luton Town on Sunday in the FA Cup.
According to a repprt by Absolute Chelsea, Lampard knew his fate following the defeat to Leicester City last Tuesday.
And the Athletic have revealed the ten reasons on what went wrong.
- Lampard's relationship with influential director Marina Granovskaia deteriorated
- Ralf Rangnick was offered interim job last week for four months but turned it down
- Calls were made in recent weeks to sound out Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann
- Leicester game was tipping point and morning after spent trying to finalise successor
- Lampard shook players hands and thanked them for efforts under him after Leicester match
- Petr Cech involved in talking to new stars' agents as form dipped
- Some players complained about lack of tactical instruction and not being spoken to for months
- Desire to re-sign Declan Rice annoyed his bosses
- The dressing room felt manager showed no empathy and were hurt by his public criticism
- Lampard would have walked out had he been working for any club other than Chelsea