Ten reasons why Chelsea fired Lampard

Listen to article

The real reasons for Frank Lampard’s eventual departure from Chelsea have been revealed.

Club owner Roman Abramovich and the Chelsea board on Monday morning announced the sackingnof the club legend who took over Chelsea in coaching capacity 18 months ago.

The board made the ruthless decision to fire Lampard, 42, after a run of five defeats in their last eight Premier League games left them five points off the top four.

The sacking came despite the win against Luton Town on Sunday in the FA Cup.

According to a repprt by Absolute Chelsea, Lampard knew his fate following the defeat to Leicester City last Tuesday.

And the Athletic have revealed the ten reasons on what went wrong.