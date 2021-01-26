Brazilian club players, president die in plane crash

Listen to article

Four footballers and the president of the Brazilian fourth-tier men's club Palmas Futebol e Regatas have died in a plane crash.

The pilot also died in the accident shortly after take-off on Sunday in the central Brazilian state of Toncantin, the club announced.

The players and club president Lucas Meira were on their way to the city of Goiania, where Palmas were due to play a match in a regional cup competition on Monday.

The match was postponed indefinitely, according to the Brazilian football association.

Victims will be remembered with a minute's silence in every match in Brazil on Sunday.

In November 2016, a plane belonging to Brazilian football team Chapecoense crashed on its way to Medellin for the Copa Sudamericana final first leg in Colombia.

Seventy-one people were killed, including almost all the players as well as crew, coaches and journalists travelling with the team.

Six passengers survived.

The Colombian aviation authority later identified a lack of fuel as the cause of the tragedy.(dpa/NAN)