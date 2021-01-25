I Joined AC Milan Because Of Maldini - Tomori

Listen to article

Fikayo Tomori has hailed AC Milan Legend, Paolo Maldini for convincing him to join the club.

Tomori lost his place at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Thiago Silva which pushed him down the pecking order.

He made just four appearances for Chelsea before sealing a loan move to AC Milan with an option to make it permanent at the end of the season.

Tomori also revealed that he joined the club because of their rich history and the call from Maldini.

“I chose to come here to AC Milan because it’s a club with a great history, with great players and obviously the club is in a good moment right now,” Tomori told AC Milan’s website.

“It’s an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. It’s a huge honour for me to be here.

“When I first got the call, I was a bit… I wouldn’t say confused, but I was surprised! I spoke to Paolo Maldini.

The best defender to ever play football was talking to me and asking me to come, so from there I knew that this is where I wanted to come and play football and to learn from him as well. I’m very happy to be here now.

“Paolo Maldini, the best defender that ever played! When I was young and I was [playing as] a striker or a midfielder, Kaka was someone that I really enjoyed watching, [Clarence] Seedorf as well.

“To be able to put on the shirt that they wore is a huge honour and if I have half the success that they had, I’ll have a good time here.”

Maldini is AC Milan's technical director having spent most of his playing career at the San Siro playing over 900 matches.

Tomori is in line time make his AC Milan debut against Bologna on Saturday.