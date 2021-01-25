Serie A: Juventus Beat Bologna To Put Pressure On AC Milan

Listen to article

Arthur Melo scored his first goal for Serie A champions Juventus as they beat Bologna to put pressure on the Milan teams.

The Brazil midfielder's deflected long-range strike opened the scoring before Weston McKennie headed in a second.

AC Milan lead Serie A despite losing at home to Atalanta after second-placed Inter drew at Udinese.

Roma are third with Juventus moving fourth ahead of Atalanta into a Champions League berth.

Ex-Barcelona player Melo broke his scoring duck in his 19th appearance for Juventus since joining from the Catalan side last summer for 82m euros.

USA midfielder Weston McKennie got the second after 71 minutes, heading in from a corner, for his fourth goal in 21 games since moving from Bundesliga side Schalke. (BBC)