CAFCC: Rivers United Set Up Enyimba Clash

Two goals from Godwin Aguda and another from Fortune Omoniwari ensured Rivers United comfortably booked their place in the final preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup with a 3-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday at the Charles De Gaulles Stadium in Port Novo Benin Republic.

With Bloemfontein Celtic 2-0 down from the first leg, the South African side knew they were up with a difficult task which even became more daunting just after kick-off.

Early on in the game, Godwin Aguda put the tie beyond any doubt in the 2nd minute when he put United in front with an easy tap in from close range.

Aguda extended United's lead from the spot in the 29th minute of the match. His 5th goal in 4 CAF Confederation Cup matches for Rivers United.

The "Pride of Rivers" did find a third in the second half as Fortune Omoniwari took the game beyond the Siwelele. His goal was extremely well taken and shows the amount of confidence he has right now.

In general, that was a comfortable night for the Stanley Eguma's men. Rivers United will face Enyimba FC in the final qualifying round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Rivers United’s concern is now the rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 5 tie against Kano Pillars on Wednesday.