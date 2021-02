Lampard Opens Up On Werner's Poor Form

Listen to article

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has admitted that Timo Werner is being hard on himself after a run of 10 Premier League games without a goal.

Mason Mount scored the winning goal at Fulham on Saturday evening but after coming off the bench, Werner missed several chances to add an insurance goal as the Blues would hold on for a 1-0 win.

Werner broke a 13-game goal drought for club and country with an FA Cup goal against League Two side Morecambe last weekend, but his bad run in the league rolls on.

Lampard, along with Ben Chilwell and Billy Gilmour, were pictured trying to lift a disappointed Werner after the final whistle. The Blues boss said that he and his players must support Werner during his bad run.

"He may be hard on himself because any striker the level that he is who is worth their salt ... will be hard on themselves," Lampard told reporters after the match.

"That's how you get to the top with the desire to score goals. I was happy when he gets on and gets into the positions to score goals, particularly the one that went wide as that's where I have seen him score so many goals in his career so far. He will score those in future.

"Him being hard on himself is not a problem, but I hope he feels my support. The only way out of a hard patch is to train and train, keep your attitude right and stay positive. Sometimes you need help with that.

"That can come from me or his team-mates; we all want him to do well. We have a really competitive nature in the group with options in forward areas so they are all willing each other to do well.

"Timo will get there no problem, he can be hard on himself and he has my support."

Mount hadn't scored in the league since September before netting twice in two games this week. Lampard, who was known for scoring goals from midfield during his playing career, said he is working with the England international to add more goals to his game.