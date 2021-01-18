Mount On Target As Chelsea Pip Fulham

Listen to article

Mason Mount put Chelsea back on track with the late winner that sealed a vital 1-0 victory at 10-man Fulham, while Leicester moved up to second in the Premier League thanks to a 2-0 win over Southampton.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was under pressure after just one win and four defeats in their previous six matches that saw the Blues kick-off at Craven Cottage down in 10th.

But Chelsea got the break they needed when Fulham defender Antonee Robinson was sent off just before halftime for a rash challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta.

Lampard's men laboured to make their numerical advantage count, but England midfielder Mount finally broke the deadlock in the 78th minute when he drilled home from 20 yards.

That was enough to seal Chelsea's first league victory since they beat West Ham just before Christmas and climb up to seventh.

"Of course it feels good to get a win, it has not been easy with the league form recently and you have to break the duck," Lampard said.

"I trust the quality of the players. There was a feeling we would get a goal because the pressure was constant. It was about staying patient with our passing and I think we did."

Fulham remain in the relegation zone after their first defeat in six league games. (AFP)